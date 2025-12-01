Nigerian held with Rs 1 lakh drugs in Goa

Panaji, Dec 1 (PTI) Police have arrested a Nigerian national after seizing drugs valued at Rs 1.05 lakh concealed in his scooter in North Goa district, an official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police conducted a raid at Pethechawada, Corgao, in the North Goa district on Saturday.

During the search, the police apprehended Joseph Osuagwu Kelechi (40), a Nigerian national, who resided at Corgao as well as at Cunchelim in the Mapusa area, the official said.

They recovered 13 pink tablets, weighing 3.66 gm, suspected to be the 'Ecstasy' drug, and 23.88 gm of a black sticky substance, suspected to be charas, collectively valued at Rs 1,05,000, from the dicky of Kelechi's scooter, he said.

The police also seized a black RFID-tagged leather purse containing Rs 9,600 in cash, the official said.

The accused was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Nigerian consulate was informed about it, the police added. PTI RPS GK