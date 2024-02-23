Nigerian man acquitted in cheating case to be deported

Indore, Feb 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old Nigerian national acquitted of the charge of duping a woman here will be deported to his country on February 28, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Both the visa and passport of Obinna Wisdom Chimezie (30) had expired long ago, an official said.

As he had no valid papers for staying on in the country, city police had kept Chimezie at MG Road police station since he was acquitted by a local court in July 2023, said additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia.

Indian agencies, in coordination with the Nigerian Embassy, have completed the necessary paperwork to send him back, the official added.

Chimezie was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly duping a 62-year-old Indore resident of Rs 31.64 lakh by befriending her on social media and fraudulently persuading her to deposit money in various accounts by claiming that she needed to pay `customs duty' on some expensive gifts sent to her.

He was, however, acquitted by the trial court here for want of evidence. PTI HWP LAL KRK