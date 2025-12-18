Nigerian man, bank employee held in separate case of fraud in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 18 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested a Nigerian national and a bank employee in separate cases of fraud, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, Musa (40), a native of Lagos in Nigeria and residing in Nihal Vihar, Delhi was arrested for defrauding a woman after befriending her on social media.

The accused came to India on a medical visa in 2019, they said.

In her complaint lodged on November 26, the woman alleged that she befriended a man on Snapchat who claimed to be based in London. The accused later told her that he would travel to India to meet her and shared a photograph of an air ticket dated November 23, 2025, police said.

She accused that Musa later called her, claiming that he was carrying a large sum of cash and was being denied entry into India. On the pretext of getting the money released, he asked her to transfer Rs 58,000 to a bank account provided by him.

After the transfer, the woman realised she had been duped and approached the police, officials said. Based on her complaint a case was registered and the accused was arrested from Delhi on Thursday.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he stayed back in India after his visa expired in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He admitted possessing the ATM card of the account into which the cheated amount was transferred. The card was given to him by another person to withdraw money, for which he received a five per cent commission,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

In a separate case, police arrested a private bank employee for allegedly opening bank accounts for a gang of cyber fraudsters who lured people with offers to buy old coins and notes at higher prices.

The accused was identified as Luv Kumar (22), a native of Dhumra village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district and a resident of West Rajiv Nagar in Gurugram. A mobile phone was seized from his possession, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.