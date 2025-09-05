Nigerian man held in Delhi for supplying drugs to Thar driver who ran over 2 pedestrians

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly supplying narcotics to the driver of the Thar that ran over two pedestrians near Gyarah Murti in Chanakyapuri here last month, police said on Friday.

The accused, Ndubusi (40), was arrested from East of Kailash during a follow-up probe into the August 10 crash in which driver Ashish Bachchas (26) was caught at the spot, a police officer said.

During forensic checks of the vehicle, investigators recovered suspected narcotics, cash and liquor.

The substances found inside the SUV included cocaine, LSD, MD, ganja and charas, prompting police to expand the probe beyond rash driving and examine a wider supply chain, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ashish allegedly sourced drugs from Ndubusi, who supplied consignments which were then distributed at gatherings and parties.

According to police, the accused driver had rented the Thar to attend a party in Gurgaon and was returning home when the accident took place.

Ndubusi, who came to India on a student visa in 2010, has been living illegally since 2012. His role emerged from digital trails, interrogation and corroborative leads, the officer added.

Over two dozen associates linked to him have been questioned. Ashish, earlier booked for rash driving, now also faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Samples of the seized substances have been preserved and sent for forensic analysis, police said.

Investigators are probing phone records, financial transactions and party circuits to track more nodes in the suspected supply network in Delhi-NCR. Further arrests are likely, police said. PTI SSJ OZ OZ