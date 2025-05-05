Nigerian man held in inter-state drug smuggling racket case

Indore, May 5 (PTI) A 37-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Monday by Indore Police in connection with inter-state smuggling of mephedrone (MD) drug, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters that the accused, Jacob Nnabuike Ugwu, had come to India from Nigeria a year ago under the pretext of working as a cook in a hotel. He was currently living in Krishnapuri area of Delhi.

Tripathi said Ugwu was nabbed with the assistance of Delhi Police based on clues during interrogation of two persons arrested in connection with inter-state smuggling of 36 grams of MD.

"Ugwu supplies drugs across the country through his fellow smugglers. During interrogation, the role of another Nigerian citizen in the smuggling case came to the fore. A hunt is on to nab him," the police officer added.

A case has been registered against Ugwu under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI HWP MAS NSK