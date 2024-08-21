Nigerian man held with cocaine in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 50-year-old Nigerian drug peddler from Nerul area for allegedly possessing cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 3 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

He was nabbed on a specific input on Tuesday night, a police officer said, adding that police seized 20.85 grams of cocaine from the accused, identified as Ifeanyi Uxoma Osondu.

Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Osondu and investigating. PTI COR NSK