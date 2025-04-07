Nigerian man held with cocaine, methadone worth Rs 11.58 cr in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 7 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested allegedly with drugs worth more than Rs 11.58 crore, making it one of the biggest hauls of contraband in recent times in Palghar, a senior police official said on Monday.

Following a tip off about suspicious activities in a flat in a housing society in Vasai East, a Crime Branch Unit II team under senior inspector Samir Ahirrao carried out a raid on April 5, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandan Ballal told reporters.

"We apprehended Nigerian national Victor Odichimma Onuwala alias Daike Raymond (37). An initial search led to seizure of 48 grams of cocaine from his possession. However, his interrogation led us to a flat on the fourth floor, above the one in which he was staying. We found 22.865 kilograms of methadone (used to treat heroin dependence) and associated chemicals totally worth Rs 11.58 crore," Ballal said.

A passport belonging to one Igvenuba Chukvebuka Chimaobi, another Nigerian national, was found at the site, he said, adding preliminary investigations have confirmed his involvement in the case.

Efforts are on to trace and nab Chimaobi, the ACP added.

"Onuwala has been booked by Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai previously under the NDPS Act. This arrest confirms his active role in ongoing drug trafficking operations, and we suspect a broader network may be at play," he said.

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valiv police station, and a probe is underway to find the international links of this mega haul, Ballal informed. PTI COR BNM