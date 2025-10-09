Nigerian man held with cocaine, other drugs worth Rs 2.53 cr in Goa

Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested in north Goa allegedly with high grade cocaine and ecstasy powder cumulatively worth Rs 2.53 crore, a police official said on Thursday.

Chigozie Innocent Nzedigwe (24) was held late Wednesday night by the Goa police's Anti Narcotics Cell, he added.

A police spokesperson said this is the biggest seizure of drugs in the state for the current year.

The contraband seized comprises 1.16 kilograms of high grade cocaine worth Rs.2.32 crore and 106.2 grams of ecstasy powder worth Rs.21.24 lakh, the official added.

"Nzedigwe was out on bail since October, 2024 after being arrested for a similar offence. On his release on bail, the ANC kept a watch on his movements and activities through technical surveillance and human intelligence. In the present case, he has been remanded in 7-day police custody," the official added. PTI RPS BNM