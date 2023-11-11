Nigerian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Palghar, Nov 11 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a 39-year-old Nigerian after recovering cocaine worth Rs 3 lakh from him, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted Nigerian man Yao Amed Raymond at Hanuman Nagar in Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Thursday night.

A search revealed that he was carrying 30 grams of cocaine worth about Rs 3 lakh, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police’s crime unit III in Virar.

Cocaine is a powerful drug that some people take illegally for pleasure and can become addicted to.

The Nalasopara police have registered a case against Raymond under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR NR