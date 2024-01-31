Nigerian man held with MD drug in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police nabbed a suspected Nigerian drug peddler from Kharghar for possessing 52 gm of MD drug with an estimated street value of Rs 5.20 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) visited the Petgaon area and nabbed Gideon Eze when he arrived there to deliver the illicit drug late Tuesday night, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. TI COR NSK