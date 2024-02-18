Nigerian man held with mephedrone worth Rs 5.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A Nigerian national was held in Navi Mumbai allegedly with 55 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.5 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Abdul Razzaq Hassan was held from near a housing society in Sector 35 of Kharghar on Saturday following a tip off, the official said.

"We seized 55 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 5.5 lakh from him. A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe into the peddling network involving the accused is underway," the Kharghar police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM