Nigerian man wanted in Punjab drugs case held in Maharashtra; found living illegally since 2014

Palghar, Nov 22 (PTI) A Nigerian national, who was on the run for three years in a drugs case in Punjab, has been arrested in Nalasopara town in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and was found to be living in India since 2014, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Ubanatu Livinus Uchenna alias Uchiana Ublatu alias Eric (36), was nabbed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Thursday, they said.

During patrolling in Pragati Nagar area under the Naigaon police station limits, the police team caught after it found him behaving suspiciously. He was taken into custody and interrogated, during which it came to light that he had been living in India illegally since 2014, an official said.

A case was then registered against him at the Tulinj police station under sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, During a detailed investigation, the police later found that a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Punjab.

Further action, including coordination with the Punjab police authorities, is underway, and the accused will be handed over as per procedure, an official said. PTI COR NP