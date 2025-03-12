Nigerian, minor among 9 apprehended in Delhi in police action against illicit liquor, drug networks

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended nine people, including a Nigerian and a minor, in a series of operations aimed at dismantling illicit liquor and drug supply networks, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Nigerian national Oliver (46), Tuntun (23), Amit Singh (27), Sukhdev Shah (83), Avinash (34), Anil Kumar alias Monu (37), and Sunil Singh Tanwar (34). A minor and a woman have also been apprehended, the official said.

"On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police apprehended illicit liquor supplier Tuntun in the Ghevra industrial area. During a search of his rented shop, illicit liquor meant for sale in Haryana was seized," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

A raid at a godown of Tuntun's associate Pankaj in Ghevra village led to the recovery of 1,096 quarters of illicit liquor and 348 bottles of beer. Efforts are being made to nab Pankaj, he said.

On March 11, police arrested Oliver and a search led to the recovery of 5.102 kg of cannabis, 7.06 grams of cocaine and 50.69 grams of amphetamine from him, the DCP said.

In three different operations on March 10, Sharma said, Amit Singh was arrested with 385.53 grams of heroin and 47.09 grams of Tramadol; Sukhdev Shah was caught with 1.353 kg of ganja; and a female suspect was apprehended near Sultanpuri with 25.68 grams of heroin.

He further said that in two separate incidents in Nihal Vihar, police apprehended four people -- Avinash, a known criminal of the area; Anil Kumar, a history-sheeter from Najafgarh; Sunil Singh Tanwar; and a minor who was caught with 2.49 grams of heroin. PTI SSJ BM DIV DIV