Nigerian national among two held with cocaine worth Rs 32 lakh

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) A Nigerian national was among two persons held allegedly with cocaine worth more than Rs 32 lakh in Bandra in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

Junaid Nadeem Khan (26) and Nigerian national Olanrevaju Jovita Imuobu (49) were held in a trap laid near a club in Bandra East on Thursday, the Kherwadi police station official said.

"Khan had come to deliver three grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.20 lakh. He revealed Imuobu's involvement. From him, we recovered 79 grams of cocaine worth Rs 31.60 lakh. The two have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official added. PTI ZA BNM