Nigerian national carrying drugs arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested on Saturday by the Gurugram Police from DLF phase 1 area for allegedly carrying drugs in his backpack, said police.

Police have recovered four grams of cocaine from his possession. An FIR was registered against the accused at the DLF phase 1 police station, they added.

According to police, the arrested accused was identified as Age Chidubem Declan, hailing from Nigeria. He was living at Lohiya Apartment in Delhi's Mehrauli.

The police team of crime unit, Sector 39, arrested the accused from a place near a petrol pump in DLF phase 1 area with cocaine. A senior police officer said that they are questioning the accused.