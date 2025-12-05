Nigerian national held with Cocaine worth Rs 72 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old man from Nigeria was arrested after cocaine worth Rs 72 lakh was seized from his possession in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

The accused, Munachi Agwu alias Oliver Agwu, was found in possession of the highly addictive drug on Thursday night in suburban Malwani and subsequently placed under arrest, he said.

According to the Malwani police station official, cops received a tip-off that a man was likely to come to a spot in the western suburb to deliver drug.

A trap was laid and the man, later identified as Nigerian national Agwu, was caught with 180 gram of cocaine worth Rs 72 lakh, he stated.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and further investigation was underway, the official added.