Nigerian national held with drugs

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Cocaine and MD worth Rs 4.25 lakh were seized from a 28-year-old Nigerian man in suburban Malwani area on Tuesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Chikyu Emanuel Onaibuchi.

He was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he was going to deliver drugs to someone in Kaccha rasta area, said an official of Malwani police station.

Police seized 75 grams MD and five grams of cocaine from his possession, said Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe.

While Onaibuchi is a resident of Mira Road town on the outskirts of Mumbai, police were yet to ascertain to whom he was going to deliver the drugs, the official said.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe was on, he said. PTI ZA KRK