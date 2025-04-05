Nigerian national held with MD drug valued more than Rs 80 lakh

Palghar, Apr 5 (PTI) Police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing banned Mephedrone drug valued at Rs 80.4 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

Police seized 402 grams of Mephedrone (MD) from the accused, identified as Ifeanni Nwafor, on April 3. He is currently residing in Rehmat Nagar area of Nallasopara.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

"We are investigating the source of the seized drugs and trying to identify the network involved, including who the accused was planning to sell the contraband to," a police officer said. PTI COR NSK