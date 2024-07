Gurugram, Jul 11 (PTI) Gurugram police has arrested a Nigerian national for the alleged possession of MDMA, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Melvin Dickson, who lives in south Delhi's Devli area, and 12 grams of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA), popularly known as Ecstasy or Molly, was seized from him, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Dickson from Sector 47 in Gurugram, they added. PTI COR RHL