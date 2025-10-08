Nigerian national held with Rs 11 lakh drugs in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a 54-year-old Nigerian national after seizing 57 gm of MD drug, commonly known as Methadone, valued at Rs 11.4 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell personnel spotted the man behaving suspiciously near Global City in Virar on Monday.

During his search, the police found the MD drug concealed in his possession, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

The accused, identified as Yakub Gaffar Olasunkami, a Nigerian national residing in Nalla Sopara area, was taken into custody, he said.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"We are investigating the source of the drugs and the identity of the intended recipients. The network involved in the supply chain is being traced," Ballal said. PTI COR GK