Nigerian national held with Rs 1.65 lakh drugs in Thane

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a 34-year-old Nigerian national for alleged drug trafficking after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 1.65 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off from an informer, the police set up a trap near a hospital in Mumbra area and apprehended the accused when he arrived there on a motorcycle on September 8, senior police inspector Anil Shinde said.

The police seized 55 gm of mephedrone from his possession, he said, adding the accused was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused, identified as Ifuni Genika Mike, was a resident of Kharghar area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai township.

He has a history of drug-related offenses, with multiple cases filed against him under the NDPS Act in Mumbai, the official said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them.

So far this year, the Mumbra police's NDPS unit has taken action against 425 individuals involved in drug consumption and made 21 arrests, seizing narcotics of Rs 1.39 crore, the official said. PTI COR GK