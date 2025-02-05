Nigerian national held with Rs 26.18 lakh drugs in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a Nigerian national after seizing drugs of Rs 26.18 lakh from his possession in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The police also found that the man was staying illegally in India.

A team of the local police's Anti-Narcotics Cell spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near Vijaylakshmi Nagar in Vasai area on Monday.

During the search, the police seized from him 1.497 kg of ephedrine drug of Rs 20.99 lakh and 17.3 gm of cocaine valued at Rs 5.19 lakh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

The man, a Nigerian national of Ghanaian origin, also failed to produce any valid document for stay in India, the official said.

He was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said. PTI COR GK