Nigerian national held with Rs 42.8 lakh drug in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a Nigerian national after seizing mephedrone drug valued at Rs 42.8 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

During a routine patrol on October 11, personnel of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell noticed the man moving suspiciously near a cricket club ground in the Nallasopara area.

When questioned and searched, he was found in possession of 214 grams of mephedrone (MD), a synthetic stimulant drug banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Kalu Bassey Chukwuemeka (45), a resident of Pragati Nagar in Nallasopara, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, the official said. PTI COR GK