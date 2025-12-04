Nigerian national held with Rs 51 lakh drugs in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 4 (PTI) Police have seized the banned mephedrone drug valued at Rs 51 lakh from a Nigerian national in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on Tuesday at Pragati Nagar in the Nalasopara area.

They apprehended Uba alias Noso Uba Chinoso Wisdom (30), a Nigerian national residing in the locality, and seized 255 gm of mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 51,10,000 from his possession, a police release said.

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK