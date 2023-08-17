Nigerian, one more person held with drugs worth Rs 47 lakh; gun, sword, mobile phones seized during raids in south Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A Nigerian national and one more person were arrested allegedly with mephedrone, charas and cocaine and other items cumulatively valued at Rs 47.20 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, Dongri police on Wednesday carried out a search at Ashrafi Manzil and recovered 500 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh and 80 grams of charas valued at Rs 4 lakh, he said.

A country-made gun, an air pistol, four live rounds, a sword, a knife, 26 mobile phones, a laptop and other equipment were also seized, he said.

Based on his interrogation, Dongri police raided a house in Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district and held a Nigerian national allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh as well as 15 grams of cocaine, the official informed. PTI DC BNM BNM