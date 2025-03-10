Nigerian, South African held with cocaine worth Rs 20.65 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) A Nigerian and a South African were arrested allegedly with cocaine worth Rs 20.65 lakh, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Ifeanyi Uzoma Osond (56) from Nigeria and Sazini Memory Gama (49) from Johannesburg in South Africa were held after a flat was raided on March 7 in Koprogaon in Vashi, the APMC police staiton official said.

"We seized 51.64 grams of cocaine worth Rs 20.65 lakh. They have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A probe is underway to unravel their peddling network," he said. PTI COR BNM