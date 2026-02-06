Nigerian student on the run since 2018 in Passport Act case in MP held from Delhi

Raisen, Feb 6 (PTI) A Nigerian student absconding for eight years in a Passport Act case registered in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district has been arrested in Delhi, a police official said on Friday.

K Prince was among 20 foreign students of a Bhopal college who were booked in 2018 for residing in Mandideep area without valid passports and visas, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sheela Surana told PTI.

"They were booked under the Passport Act. While four students were arrested at the time, 16, including K Prince, had absconded. He was caught from Delhi after his location was traced. He was produced in a court in Goharganj here, which remanded him in judicial custody," Surana said.

Efforts to nab the remaining 15 absconding students are underway, she added. PTI COR LAL BNM