Nigerian undertrial prisoner found hanging inside his jail cell

Raipur, Jan 28 (PTI) A 38-year-old Nigerian undertrial prisoner was found hanging inside his cell in the Raipur Central Jail on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The deceased, Patrick UB K Baoko, was arrested in 2020 on the charge of trafficking drugs.

The police officer said Baoko prima facie hanged himself using a scarf though no suicide note was found.

"We received information from the jail at 1 PM that Patrick UB K Baoko has committed suicide inside his cell", City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) Kesari Nandan Nayak said.

Baoko was found hanging inside the cell with a 'gamcha' (scarf) tied to the ventilation rod, he said.

As per the preliminary information, Baoko couldn't communicate with other prisoners due to the language barrier, as he could speak only English. A detailed investigation will reveal his medical history, the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI TKP NSK