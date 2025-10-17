Nigerian uses bike to peddle drugs in Goa; man who rented out vehicle arrested

Panaji, Oct 17 (PTI) A man was arrested for renting out his two-wheeler to a Nigerian national who allegedly used it to smuggle drugs, a Goa police official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta identified the accused as Dattaraj Pednekar (38).

"Pernem police arrested Nigerian national Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko (43) on October 14 near Old Ferry Point for allegedly smuggling drugs. Ganja and ecstasy cumulatively worth Rs 40,000 were seized from his two-wheeler. Our probe found Pednekar (38) had rented his motorcycle to Ubabuko without verifying his identity or maintaining any documentation," the SP said.

Pednekar was held under section 25 (allowing property to be used for drug-related crimes) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Gupta said.

Ubabuko is a history sheeter with nine cases against his name, the official added. PTI RPS BNM