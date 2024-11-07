Nigerian woman arrested with assortment of drugs in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) A Nigerian woman was arrested and a variety of drugs seized from her in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team arrested Chidinma Vivian from S-Block village on Thursday. A total of 322 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of brown heroin, 805 grams of brown sugar were seized from her, they said.

A case was registered against the woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at DLF Phase 3 police station, they added.

"During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused woman was involved in supplying illegal drugs. The illegal drugs are given to her by another Nigerian woman from Delhi and she gets about Rs 2,000 in return," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said. PTI COR SZM