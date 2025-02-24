Nigerian woman, autorickshaw driver held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 cr

Palghar, Feb 24 (PTI) A Nigerian woman and an autorickshaw driver were arrested in Palghar allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 crore, a senior police official said on Monday.

The duo was held on February 22 from Pragati Nagar area in Nalasopara following a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal said.

"We seized 520 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 1.04 crore. They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe into the peddling network is underway," the ACP said. PTI COR BNM