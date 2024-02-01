Nigerian woman held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 82 cr at Dehi airport

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A Nigerian woman was arrested by the customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 82 crore, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Tuesday.

On thorough baggage search, some material was found concealed inside two blue-coloured trolley bags carried by the passenger, it said, adding that the detailed examination of the bags, yielded a total of 5.8 kg of white powdery substance suspected to be narcotics.

On being subjected to a diagnostic test, prime facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of cocaine, having international value of Rs 82.446 crore, the statement said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic was seized, it added.