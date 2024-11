Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police has arrested a 34-year-old Nigerian woman allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 70 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Imma Stella was held from YMCA road in Agripada in the southern part of the metropolis, he added.

"We seized 350 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 70 lakh from her. Our probe found she has been living in India illegally for the past couple of years," the official informed. PTI DC BNM