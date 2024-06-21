Nigerian woman held with drugs worth Rs 5.6 lakh in Thane

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) The Thane police have arrested a 25-year-old Nigerian woman after recovering drugs worth about Rs 5.6 lakh from her, an official said on Friday.

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) spotted the woman, later identified as Santard Biliv Okam, moving suspiciously in the city on Wednesday evening.

She was found to be carrying 56.3 grams of MD crystal powder, valued at Rs 5.6 lakh, the official said.

The police are trying to ascertain from where the Nigerian national had sourced the banned substance.

Okam has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the official from the Kasarwadavli police station.