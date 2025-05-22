Nigerian woman held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.25 crore in Palghar

Palghar, May 22 (PTI) A Nigerian woman was arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.25 crore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

Tulinj police station senior inspector Vijay Jadhav identified the accused as Anthoy Odina (43).

"Mephdrone granules weighing 1.125 kilograms and worth Rs 2.25 crore were seized from her. The operation was carried out by the local anti narcotics cell on a tip off. She was held from Moregaon in Nalasopara and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreigners Act," he said. PTI COR BNM