Nigerian woman held with mephedrone worth Rs 5.6 cr in Palghar

Palghar, May 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old Nigerian woman has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 5.6 crore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The police team also seized accessories and raw materials used in drug production from the accused woman's residence in Nalla Sopara on Friday, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the woman's house in the Pragati Nagar area in the evening, he said.

During the raid, it was found that the accused, Rita Fati Kurebewei, was manufacturing the banned substance at her house.

"On entering the premises, our team found clear evidence that the residence was being used as a production unit for MD. We immediately seized the manufactured drugs along with various accessories and the raw materials," the official said.

He said the seized contraband is worth Rs 5.6 crore.

The official said Kurebewei was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, but her accomplice, Henryuchenna Uwakwe, is absconding.

He said investigations have revealed that the duo were involved in illegal drug manufacturing and selling, and the police are now focusing on dismantling the distribution network of these banned drugs. PTI COR ARU