Nigerian woman held with Rs 15 crore Mescaline drug

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A Nigerian woman was arrested for allegedly smuggling and supplying psychotropic substance and 3.87 kilograms of Mescaline worth around Rs 15 crore in the international market was recovered, police said on Thursday.

Mescaline is known as party drug and having hallucinogenic affects same as LSD and Psilocybin (magic mushroom), officials said, adding that the drug was smuggled in the packing of branded toffees and fish food.

The accused has been identified as Faith Racheal, a resident of Nigeria. She was arrested on August 14 from the Mehrauli area, they said.

Mescaline is a naturally occurring psychedelic that comes from the Mexican Peyote cactus and the San Pedro cactus found in Peru and Ecuador. Mescaline can be in powder, tablet, capsule or liquid form, police said.

On August 14, a raid was conducted at Mehrauli after getting a tip-off and Racheal was nabbed along with a bag in which 3.8 kg of Mescaline was recovered, which was concealed in the packing of branded toffee and fish foods, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Amit Kaushik.

Racheal came to India in August 2022 on a medical visa. After the expiry of the visa, she did not return to Nigeria. She came in contact with a Nigerian national and started smuggling of narcotics substance, police said.

She became part of the narcotics drug cartel and used to deliver consignment of narcotics substance from one conduit to another with the help of the said person based in Nigeria, they said. PTI NIT AS AS