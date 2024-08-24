Nigerian woman held with Rs 48.52 lakh drugs in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 25-year-old Nigerian woman for alleged possession of banned drugs including Cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 48.52 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Alisha Kem, was spotted roaming suspiciously in Ulwe area on Friday night by a woman police personnel, leading to the seizure of 215.39 gms of Cocaine, 32 gms of MD Powder, and 2.92 gm of other substances, the official said, adding that a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI COR NSK