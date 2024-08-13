Nigerian woman, staying with expired visa, held with drug worth Rs 2 crore in Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 13 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian woman and seized from her possession banned drug mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

During her questioning, it also came to light that the woman, Idka Gift Joseph, who came here from New Delhi, was staying in India on an expired visa, said the official from the Tulinj police station under the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

The woman was spotted opposite a building in the Nallasopara area at around 1 pm. On searching her, police found 1,000 grams of MD, a synthetic stimulant drug, in her possession. The value of the seized contraband was Rs 2.012 crore, he said.

The woman was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Foreigners Act (this law was invoked as her visa had expired), the official added. PTI COR RSY