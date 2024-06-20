Nighlife in Lal Chowk fills every Indian's heart with joy: PM Modi in J-K

Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the bustling markets of Kashmir and nightlife in the iconic Lal Chowk area fill every Indian's heart with joy.

Talking about the developments that have taken place in Kashmir in the last 10 years, the prime minister said the world is witness to the recent changes in the valley.

"The world continues to praise the people of the valley for their hospitality during the G20 Summit. Holding of a global event like the G20 Summit in the valley has made the people of Kashmir proud," Modi said, while addressing a function here to inaugurate 84 key development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the sports car show held on the banks of Dal Lake in March this year, saying the whole world watched it.

"That programme stands as a testimony to the progress in the valley," he said.

"Seeing children continue to play at Lal Chowk till late in the evening fills every Indian's heart with joy. Similarly, the bustling markets of the valley light up everyone's face," Modi said.

The prime minister was referring to the changes that Kashmir has undergone since the BJP first came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Modi said tourist arrivals and records that have been broken in this sector have become the talk of the town.

"Tomorrow's International Yoga Day programme will attract even more tourists here," he added.

Quoting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the PM said the figure of over two crore tourists visiting the valley is record-breaking and contributes significantly to the local economy.

"I have devoted myself with full dedication and honesty to ensure that a way out of the past generation's miseries may be found," he said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS