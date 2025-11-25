Night curfew clamped along Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh over infiltration concerns

Shillong, Nov 25 (PTI) Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district administration on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in areas along the India-Bangladesh border, amid concerns over infiltration by illegal migrants and members of banned militant groups, officials said.

The night curfew will be clamped with immediate effect, and remain valid from 8 pm to 6 am for two months within a one-km radius from the ‘Zero Line’ along the border, they said.

Issuing an order, District Magistrate R M Kurbah said “certain stretches of the international border in the district remain porous and vulnerable to infiltration by illegal migrants, members of proscribed militant groups, smugglers and organised crime networks linked to anti-national elements”.

“Such elements may attempt to gather in large numbers during night hours near the ‘Zero Line’ to carry out activities that could disturb peace and tranquillity in the district”, it said.

During the curfew hours, movement of people attempting to cross into Bangladesh or sneak into Indian territory is prohibited, the order said.

It also bans unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of arms or any objects that may be used as weapons, and “all illegal activities, including smuggling of cattle, contraband items, betel nut, betel leaves, dry fish, cigarettes and tea leaves”. PTI JOP RBT