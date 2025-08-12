Night curfew imposed in areas near IB in J-K's Samba for enhanced security

Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) Night curfew has been imposed in areas up to two kilometres from International Border in Samba district, an area used by terrorists from Pakistan to enter Jammu region.

Officials said the administration took the decision after talking to various stakeholders in the security establishment. The area, which shares its borders with Pakistan, had been witnessing night curfews till first week of January this year.

The fresh imposition of night curfew was done to support Border Security Force (BSF) operations and strengthen security, the officials said.

According to an official order issued by Samba District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan, the restrictions will be in place daily from 10 pm to 5 am for the next two months, unless withdrawn earlier.

"The decision was taken in coordination with security agencies to enhance border monitoring and prevent unlawful activities by regulating civilian movement during night hours," the order said.

It said any movement during curfew hours will be permitted only for valid reasons and individuals must produce identification when asked by BSF or police personnel.

"Violators will face legal action," the order said.

Official sources said the move is part of efforts aimed at preventing cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons and narcotics.

The Sanyal belt of Samba district had witnessed an encounter in May this year in which four policemen were killed and three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured.