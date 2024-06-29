Night curfew relaxed for another hour in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) June 29 (PTI) With gradual improvement in law and order situation, Balasore district administration has relaxed night curfew timings in the north Odisha town by another hour, an official order said on Saturday.

Curfew was imposed in the town following a group clash on June 17.

Instead of 9 pm to 5 am, night curfew will now come into effect from 10 pm in areas under the jurisdiction of the Town and Sahadevkhunta police stations, according to the order.

So far, 91 people have been arrested in connection with the clash, and 24 police cases have been registered, a senior police officer said.