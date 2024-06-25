Night curfew to continue in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore (Odisha) Jun 25 (PTI) Night curfew in Odisha's Balasore town will continue until further notice, the district administration said on Tuesday.

With gradual improvement in the law and order situation, day curfew has been totally lifted. Curfew was clamped in the town following a group clash on June 17.

"As areas under Balasore municipality is limping back to normal, day curfew has been lifted. Night curfew, however, will continue in areas under the jurisdiction of both Sahadevkhunta and Town police stations from 9 pm to 5am," Balasore collector Ashis Thakare said in a post on X.

To restore confidence among people, a micro-level peace committee is being planned comprising ward members, eminent citizens and administration officials, he said.

SP Sagarika Nath said so far 24 cases have been registered and 91 people arrested. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB