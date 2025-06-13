Night nakas led to seizure of over 50 vehicles for illegal mining in Himachal, say police

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) Night nakas (barricades) in Sirmaur, Una and Nurpur police districts of Himachal Pradesh have come as a surprise hit for the illegal miners and led to seizure so far this month of over 50 vehicles transporting material illegally, an official statement said.

Following directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Sirmaur, Una and Nurpur police districts, night nakas were installed from 10 pm to 3 am in all areas prone to illegal mining, a statement issued here by the police headquarters on Friday said.

In June this year, nakas at five areas resulted in the seizure of 24 vehicles loaded with illegal mining material in Nurpur while night nakas at four locations in Una led to the seizure of 13 vehicles for transporting mines and minerals without proper documents or for overloading.

In Sirmour, 16 dumpers were impounded for violation of traffic and mining rules by the police.

Police are taking strict action against the illegal mining mafia and intensifying their efforts to curb mineral smuggling by thoroughly checking the vehicles transporting minerals, it said.

This action aims to prevent the illegal export of minerals, the statement added.

The police department is adopting a "zero tolerance policy" against the mining mafia" and encourages the public to report instances of illegal mining or related activities to the nearest police station or through helpline numbers, it added. PTI BPL KSS KSS