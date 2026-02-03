Night out in CP turns tragic; Delhi man dies after being beaten with helmet

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A late-night outing in the heart of the national capital turned fatal for a 36-year-old businessman who died days after allegedly being struck repeatedly on the head with a helmet by food delivery partners following an argument.

An only child, Shivam Gupta's death has left his family shattered and desperately seeking justice.

A resident of east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Shivam had gone to Connaught Place -- central Delhi's commercial hub -- with a friend on January 2 to attend a party. An altercation later broke out between him and some delivery partners near E-Block, close to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, during which he was attacked by around three men.

A PCR call received around 1.30 am on January 3 informed police about an injured man lying unconscious on the road, bleeding. Shivam was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital nearby, where doctors found multiple hematomas -- a pool of clotted blood -- and declared him unfit to give a statement.

Speaking to PTI, Shivam's father, Anil Kant Gupta, said his son had left home on the evening of January 2 to attend a party but did not return.

"I kept calling him, but there was no answer. After some time, I got a call from police saying that my son was admitted in hospital," the grieving father recalled, his voice choking with grief.

He said the injuries were severe and targeted.

"When we reached the hospital, his condition was alarming. He was vomiting blood and not responding. We requested the doctors to refer him to another hospital for better treatment," the father said.

Medical teams later advised an immediate transfer for specialised care. He said Shivam was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on January 4 and underwent surgery on January 5.

"The doctors clearly told us that the injuries were life-threatening and an immediate operation was necessary. After the procedure, we were informed that the next 36 to 72 hours would be crucial for recovery.

"For a while, he showed signs of improvement. He was responding to the doctors when they called out to him. We had hope," the father said. "But, he left us on January 19." The 61-year-old senior Gupta, who owns two shops in the Paharganj area, said Shivam was his only child and the sole support of the family.

Police inspected the spot near the parking area and conducted videography and photography. Blood-stained material was seized from the scene and sent for forensic examination, while CCTV camera footage from the nearby control room was checked as part of the investigation.

Investigators said the case progressed as medical details and witness accounts emerged. Police sources said an FIR was initially registered under Section 110 (culpable homicide) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said additional sections may be added as the investigation progresses.

Two men were apprehended, the sources said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the roles of all those involved.

A family member said, "He went to attend a party, but never came back. A helmet was used as a weapon, and it took his life. We want strict action so that no other family has to go through this pain." PTI BM RHL