'Night patrol, access control': Centre suggests measures to states on safety of medics

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Security audit of district hospitals, night patrolling, regulated access at large health facilities were among the measures the Centre asked states to implement to prevent violence against medics.

The Centre's directions on Wednesday came after the Supreme Court, while hearing the rape-murder case of a junior doctor in Kolkata, ordered the Union health secretary to ensure states have basic measures in place to assuage doctors' concern over safety at workplaces till the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) formulates a protocol.

The NTF, under the chairmanship of the cabinet secretary, held its first meeting on Tuesday. In a virtual meeting on Wednesday, co-chaired by secretaries of the Union home and health ministries and attended by chief secretaries and director generals of police (DGPs), the central government officials said state laws are already in place in 26 states and Union Territories (UTs) for safeguarding healthcare professionals.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan urged others to also enact such a law, according to a statement.

In a letter on August 23 to chief secretaries and DGPs, Chandra said taking suo-motu cognisance of the Kolkata incident, the Supreme Court delivered orders on August 20 and 22.

In its August 22 order, the court inter-alia directed that the health secretary to engage with chief secretaries and DGPs to ensure that states and UTs put into place "certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the NTF to assuage the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces", he had said.

The incident at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month triggered nationwide protests by residents doctors to press for a central law for the security of health professionals at their workplaces and justice for their peer.

Interacting with the state officials virtually, Mohan asked them to ensure CCTV cameras are installed at blind spots, integration of the 112 helpline number for healthcare workers and regulated access of large hospitals.

Chandra encouraged the states to come up with innovative ideas and laid stress on some of the immediate measures that could be considered to increase security and provide a safer working environment for healthcare workers, the statement said.

He said district collectors, deputy superintendents of police and management of district hospitals and medical colleges should conduct joint security audits to review any shortfall in infrastructure and security arrangements, and take up remedial measures.

Chandra said security check of all hired security and other service staffers should be done on a regular basis. The Directorate of General Resettlement and State Security Corporation could provide security personnel, he suggested.

Security and safety committees should be institutionalised, and senior and junior residents and students be involved for continuous monitoring of activities and status of emergency response preparedness, Chandra said, according to the statement.

He stressed on routine security patrolling in all hospitals and medical colleges at night.

There should be a control room on campuses of health establishments, especially in large district hospitals and medical colleges. Staff at these centres should regularly monitor CCTV cameras and secure data storage, the state officials were told.

Distress calls should be attended by control rooms and security and fire drills conducted regularly, Chandra said. He also stressed on training of contractual security personnel to upgrade their capacity.

There is also a need for patient facilitators, trolley men and multi-tasking staff in large hospitals to ferry patients on wheelchairs and stretchers to reduce the number of patient attendants and lessen the load and stress on security personnel, the health secretary said.

Chandra called for capacity building and training of doctors and other healthcare workers in bereavement protocols, especially in the emergency and casualty wards.

The Union government officials were apprised by chief secretaries and DGPs about the steps taken by states and UTs strengthen security arrangements and provide a safer working environment for healthcare workers across public and private hospitals, medical colleges and other healthcare institutions, the statement said.

State laws to safeguard healthcare professionals are in place in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, it said.

The state officials said Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions to protect healthcare professionals have been displayed at hospitals and medical colleges and police verification of contractual or outsourced employees has been initiated.

There are police outposts or stations on the premises of many large medical colleges and district hospitals and patrolling has been increased, they said.

They also informed that sexual complaint and harassment committees are in place and active, CCTV networks being reviewed and CCTV camera surveillance on hospital premises, especially dark zones and alleys, being strengthened.

Many states have a control room where CCTV camera coverage is monitored and stored on Cloud.

The state officials also informed that the 100 and 112 helpline numbers are operational in most states, and widely used for with good response time. Extending 112 helpline for protection of health care workers being considered by most states.

They said audit of spaces and rooms in hospitals and medical colleges are being carried out to ensure these are not misused by undesirable elements. Besides these, number of duty hours of resident doctors is being regulated and security escort is being provided to women returning to their hostel at night.