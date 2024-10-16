Night patrolling stepped up in Goa's coastal belt after incidents of violence: Sawant

Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that police have intensified night patrolling in the state's coastal belt in the wake of a few incidents of violence.

He was referring to the incidents of assault reported at the Calangute police station in North Goa recently.

According to police, a group of three doctors was allegedly attacked by workers from a local shack, while in the second incident, a security guard of a club attacked two local youngsters.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant said all the accused in these cases have been arrested by the police.

"I have conducted a review meeting of the state home department and asked the officials to tighten the system so that these kind of incidents of violence do not recur," he said.

"Night patrolling by the police has been intensified in the coastal belt. Usually, 20 per cent of the staff of a police station is deployed on the night shift. But in the police stations located in the coastal belt, additional 20 per cent staff, which comes to total 40 per cent, would be on night duty," the CM added.

He said that loud music will not be allowed to be played at outdoor places in the coastal belt after 10 pm as per the rules, while at indoor venues, music will be allowed as per their licensing rules. PTI RPS NP