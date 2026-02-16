Night skiing for the first time on Auli's snowy slopes

Gopeshwar, Feb 16 (PTI) Night skiing was held for the first time in Auli, Uttarakhand, where skiers carrying fire torches zig-zagged their way down snowy slopes in the dark.

Sunday's night skiing event was part of the ongoing National Skiing Championship and Winter Carnival in Auli being organised by the Winter Games Association in collaboration with the Uttarakhand government.

The four-day skiing championship formally concluded on Monday with cultural programmes.

The Himachal Pradesh team secured the first place with six gold medals, followed by the Indian Army in the second place and the Jammu and Kashmir team in third.

Harshmani Vyas, the president of the Winter Games Association of Uttarakhand, described this as a major step for winter tourism in Uttarakhand. This will help Auli gain recognition as a leading winter sports hub on the international stage, he said. PTI DPT AKY SKY SKY