Night temperature rises in Kashmir, Srinagar records minus 1 degree C

Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) The night temperature saw a rise across Kashmir owing to overcast conditions as the Meteorological Department said feeble Western disturbances would impact the union territory from Friday and likely bring rains in the plains and light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley.

Advertisment

The night temperatures improved across the Kashmir valley, but the minimum settled below the freezing point at most places, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The minimum in Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, settled at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius -- the coldest weather station in the valley.

Gulmarg registered a low of zero degrees Celsius, while Kupwara minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir was the only weather station in the valley where the minimum settled above the freezing point at 0.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Advertisment

The Met department said there are chances of back-to-back western disturbances impacting Jammu and Kashmir from Friday evening.

There is a possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places especially in the higher reaches of the valley from Friday evening till Saturday morning.

On December 1, the weather would be partly cloudy with light rain/light snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

Advertisment

From December 2, there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the higher reaches over two days.

The weather is likely to stay generally dry from December 4-7, after which light rain or light snow is possible at isolated places in the higher reaches over two days from December 8, the weather office said. PTI SSB NB NB